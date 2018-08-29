Sports briefs: Cheerleading clinic

Cheerleading clinic

The Park City High School cheerleaders are hosting a cheer clinic in preparations for the Labor Day parade on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon in PCHS's gym two.

Participants will learn cheers to perform in parade on Main Street. The clinic is intended for cheerleaders aged 5-12, and will receive a T-shirt. Price is $35. There will be an offer to cheer at a football game as well. Contact coach Ashley Baer for details or to sign up at ParkCityHSCheer@gmail.com.

Red Cross lifeguard training course

The Red Cross is offering lifeguard training through Basin Recreation for people over 15 years old. Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, the class aims to teach surveillance, rescue, first aid and CPR/AED skills. Interested parties must attend a pre-screening test on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the PC Aquatic Center. The test consists of a 300-yard swim, 50-yard swim with a brick and 3 minutes of treading water without using hands. Participants must attend all classes to pass the course. The cost for the course is $175. Participants should also bring photo identification or birth certificate. Registration is available online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/adult-recreation/swimming/. For more information, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16 or at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Pre-comp swim team

The PC MARC is hosting a fall pre-comp swim team. This swim team offers smaller group sizes, more individualized instruction, and expert coaching. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from Sept. 4-27. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.