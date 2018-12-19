| ParkRecord.com

Biathlon Junior World Championship

Soldier Hollow is scheduled to host the Youth and Junior IBU World Championship and IBU Cup Team Trials from Dec. 28-31. There will be a sprint competition at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28, pursuit and mass start competitions starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, and another series of sprint races on Dec. 31. For more information go to UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Little Foot Soccer

Basin Recreation is hosting Little Foot Soccer for young soccer players. The program is open to boys and girls, in preschool (must be 4 years old) through second grade. Programming centers on teaching game fundamentals in an encouraging and fun atmosphere. Each session will include 30 minutes of practice and 30 minutes of game time. The season runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 13. Information concerning age group days and times can be found at basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshal; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car drivers; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or 435-658-9120.

Recommended Stories For You

Bouldering clinic

The PC MARC is hosting bouldering clinics each Tuesday, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. running through the winter. The clinics are free, with drop-ins encouraged. Climbing shoes are available for rent.