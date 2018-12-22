Sports Briefs: Dec. 22

Holiday break baseball camp

Basin Recreation and the Park City High School baseball coaching staff are hosting a camp for this holiday break at the Fieldhouse. This three-day baseball camp will focus on skills, drills and fun. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. It runs Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28, starting at 4 p.m. for 6- to 9-year-olds and 5 p.m. for 10- to 14-year-olds. To learn more or to register, go to basinrecreation.org.

Holiday Break Basketball Camp

Basin Recreation and Jump Stop Academy are hosting a joint camp to teach fundamentals and prepare young athletes for the Jr. Jazz league. The camp is for boys and girls in grades three through eight. It is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28, starting at 4 p.m. for third- and fourth-graders, 5 p.m. for fifth- and sixth-graders and 6 p.m. for seventh- and eighth-graders. All camps are an hour long. To learn more or to register, go to basinrecreation.org.

Biathlon Junior World Championship

Soldier Hollow is scheduled to host the Youth and Junior IBU World Championship and IBU Cup Team Trials from Dec. 28-31. There will be a sprint competition at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28, pursuit and mass start competitions starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, and another series of sprint races on Dec. 31. For more information go to UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Bouldering clinic

The PC MARC is hosting bouldering clinics each Tuesday, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. running through the winter. The clinics are free, with drop-ins encouraged. Climbing shoes are available for rent.

Little Foot Soccer

Basin Recreation is hosting Little Foot Soccer for young soccer players. The program is open to boys and girls, in preschool (must be 4 years old) through second grade. Programming centers on teaching game fundamentals in an encouraging and fun atmosphere. Each session will include 30 minutes of practice and 30 minutes of game time. The season runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 13. Information concerning age group days and times can be found at basinrecreation.org.

Discounted Silver Mountain memberships

Silver Mountain Sports Club is now offering temporary winter memberships at a discounted rate. Winter memberships run through April 15. Sign up is available at both locations on Gold Dust Lane in Prospector or Ute Boulevard in Kimball Junction. Call 435-649-6670 for more information.

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshal; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car drivers; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or 435-658-9120.