Sports Briefs: Dec. 26

TUNA Super Qualifier

From January 17-19, Soldier Hollow will host more than 700 youth cross country skiers from all over the West, ages 6 to 20 for the Junior Super Nationals Qualifier. Check-in and training starts on Thursday. Racing will begin with a skate sprint on Friday and will finish on Saturday with a classic mass start. Racing will start at 9 a.m. on both days.

Little Foot Soccer

Basin Recreation is hosting Little Foot Soccer for young soccer players. The program is open to boys and girls, in preschool (must be 4 years old) through second grade. Programming centers on teaching game fundamentals in an encouraging and fun atmosphere. Each session will include 30 minutes of practice and 30 minutes of game time. The season runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 13. Information concerning age group days and times can be found at basinrecreation.org.

Skeleton Intercontinental Cup

The Utah Olympic Park will host International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation skeleton races on Jan. 18-19. The races are free and open to the public and will host some of the most competitive youth sliders in the world. Competitions are scheduled to start at noon, though the schedule may be subject to change.

Discounted Silver Mountain memberships

Silver Mountain Sports Club is now offering temporary winter memberships at a discounted rate. Winter memberships run through April 15. Sign up is available at both locations on Gold Dust Lane in Prospector or Ute Boulevard in Kimball Junction. Call 435-649-6670 for more information.

Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers

Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshal; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car drivers; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or 435-658-9120.

Bouldering clinic

The PC MARC is hosting bouldering clinics each Tuesday, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. running through the winter. The clinics are free, with drop-ins encouraged. Climbing shoes are available for rent.