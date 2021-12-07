Sports briefs Dec. 8-10





Woodward Park City Play Forever Friday

Woodward Park City will be hosting its Play Forever Friday event for the month of December on Dec. 10. All-access tickets will be sold at a discounted price. $10 of each ticket will be donated back to the Park City Community Foundation. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .

Woodward Park City Second Birthday Bash

Woodward Park City will be celebrating two years of operations on Saturday. The facility will offer special activations throughout the day for the local community as well as free experiential tours. Woodward Park City will also be running giveaways through Dec. 16 as part of its celebration. For more details, visit woodwardparkcity.com .

Park City girls basketball faces Wasatch

Park City’s girls basketball team will be looking for support from its community when it hosts rival Wasatch on Friday night. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. For more information, visit parkcityminers.us .