Sports briefs December 15-December 17





Jump Stop Academy Basketball Camp

The PC MARC will offer a four-day youth basketball camp from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. The Jump Stop Academy basketball camp is for kids ages 6 to 13 and will build basketball technique through skill work, contests and games. Camp is held for three hours each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is available for a full week for $200 or daily for $60. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Line Dancing

Start the new year with line dancing classes at the PC MARC. Beginner line dancing classes will be offered on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting in January. The four-week courses will teach participants dances to artists like Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and more. Classes are open to ages 18-plus. Registration is $40 and can be found online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5401.

Park City girls basketball

The Miners will have one more home game this week when they face Cedar Valley on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The Miners were 3-3 on the season entering a game Tuesday night against Summit Academy. For more information, visit parkcityminers.us .