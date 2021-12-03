Sports briefs December 4 – December 7





Woodward Park City Play Forever Friday

Woodward Park City will be hosting its Play Forever Friday event for the month of December on Dec. 10. All-access tickets will be sold at a discounted price. $10 of each ticket will be donated back to the Park City Community Foundation. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .

Regional ACL Cornhole Tournament

Mountain Town Cornhole is hosting an American Cornhole League Regional on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wasatch County Rec Center in Heber. Check-in is at 9 a.m., singles play is at 10 a.m. and blind draw doubles will follow afterward. Three divisions will be offered, and all levels are welcome. Register online at iplayacl.com or email fun@mountaintowncornhole.com .

Woodward Park City Second Birthday Bash

Woodward Park City will be celebrating two years of operations on Saturday, Dec. 11. The facility will offer special activations throughout the day for the local community as well as free experiential tours. For more details, visit woodwardparkcity.com .