Sports briefs: Feb. 2

Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski Worlds

Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort will host the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships from Feb. 1-10. All events are free to watch. For more information, visit 2019WorldChamps.com

High School Boys Soccer meeting

The Park City High School Boys Soccer Team will hold an informational meeting for players and parents on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture room. The meeting will be an opportunity to meet the coaches and field questions regarding the upcoming season. Contact coach Tom Merchant, CoachPCSoccer@gmail.com, for more information.

Biathlon World Cup

Soldier Hollow is hosting the IBU BMW Biathlon World Cup on Feb. 14-17. The event will include biathlon races featuring some of the best biathletes from around the world, as well as live music, food and activities. The event is free to the public. For more information go to biathlonworldcuputah.com.

Adult Volleyball League

The six vs. six Winter Coed Volleyball League at the PC MARC is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13 running from 6 to 10 p.m. at the MARC Gymnasium. The round robin league has a Feb. 6 registration deadline. Players ages 18 and up are welcome. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or contact 435-615-5400 to register.

Beginner Tennis and Super Drill

The PC MARC is hosting a four-week adult beginner clinic on Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m. beginning Feb. 4. The tennis professionals at the MARC will teach tennis basics. PC Tennis is also hosting a SuperDrill Ball Machine clinic that begins Feb. 5 and will be held every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, please visit parkcityrecreation.org or contact our front desk at 435-615-5400.

Lacrosse registration open

Park City Youth Lacrosse has opened registration for the 2019 spring season. To get information about the upcoming season and to register, go to parkcitylacrosse.org and click on "Youth Registration." The deadline to register is March 11.

Recommended Stories For You

Adult Nordic skate ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering adult Nordic ski clinics to prepare skiers to skate ski the organization's trails. Each week, skiers will learn new skills and ski progressively more difficult trails to improve fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment and water and snacks each day. Outings take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon on various trails. The next session runs Feb. 3 to 24. The cost per session is $50. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics. Skiers can choose between classic or skate skiing, and will learn new skills and improve on their fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment, water and snacks each day. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Willow Creek Park and Thursdays at Round Valley. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 5 and 7. The cost per session is $25. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation is conducting another Walk with Ease program, a four-week session that focuses on walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. The program is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. This program is intended as a resource for those going through rehab for an injury and to increase mobility while meeting walking buddies. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. The cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Karate classes

Park City Recreation is hosting youth and adult karate classes at the PC MARC. Three-time world champion black belt karateka Nikki Ikeda will teach adults and children Shotokan Karate that is geared toward building discipline, self-esteem, respect and fitness. Classes are separated by ages; 4-6 years old (from 3:45-4:30 p.m.), 7-13 years old (from 4:45-5:45), and the adult classes for pupils aged 14 and up. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400. The next session starts on March 4.