Sports briefs, Feb. 20-23

Park City Mountain Debuts Seven Summits Challenge

Park City Mountain Resort will host the inaugural Seven Summits Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 24. Advanced skiers and snowboarders will traverse the breadth of Park City Mountain Resort. Participants can choose their own routes, but must check in at all seven pre-designated peak locations on the mountain. The challenge will begin at the Park City Mountain Village and will end with a celebratory après ski party at Red Pine Lodge. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., the challenge starts at 9 a.m.

Biathlon series begins Saturday

Soldier Hollow will host the 2018 Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship on Feb. 25, 26, 28 and March 1.

Sunday's race will be a sprint, Monday's a pursuit, Wednesday's a relay, and Thursday's a patrol. All races will start at 9 a.m.

PCHS boys soccer tryouts

The Park City High School boys soccer team will be holding tryouts beginning Monday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. on Dozier Field. Those interested in playing should register online at http://www.registermyathlete.com prior to the event. Each participant will need a current physical exam.

Please contact Coach Tom Merchant at CoachPCsoccer@gmail.com with any questions.

Olympic Park Ski Experience

Park City Ski and Snowboard Club is hosting the Olympic Park Ski Experience on Feb. 24 at the Utah Olympic Park, which will allow kids in fourth and fifth grade to try moguls, alpine racing, Nordic ski jumping, and freestyle and freeride skiing. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $25 per skier. Register at Parkcityss.org.

Walk with Ease at The Fieldhouse

Basin Recreation is offering an arthritis prevention walking program at the Fieldhouse beginning March 6 and running through April 22. Walk with Ease is a great program for anyone dealing with arthritis or limited mobility or for those who love to stay in shape with walking.

The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon on the track at the Fieldhouse. The cost is only $20 or free with your Silver Sneakers card.

Pickleball Round Robin Shootout

PC MARC hosts the Pickleball Round Robin Shootout every Sunday 1-3 p.m. This format pairs players with similar ability levels, and moves players up and down in the bracket based on game scores. Register online at parkcitymarc.tennisbookings.com or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Youth Tennis Programs at the PC MARC

PC Tennis offers a variety of youth tennis programs for kids ages 5 to 14. Programs offer everything from beginner to competitive teams including: Team Mini Stars, Team All Stars, Team Super Stars, Junior Training, and Senior Training. The next session begins Feb. 26. Programs fill quickly so register in advance. Days, times, and prices vary depending on the class. Visit parkcityrecreation.org for more information on each program and to register. Call 435-615-5428 with any questions.

Spring Youth Soccer League

Registration is open for Park City Recreation's Spring Youth Soccer League for kids ages 4 to 11. The league is held April 14 to June 2 on Saturdays and/or Wednesdays at the Park City Sports Complex. The early bird fee is $60 and includes a uniform. The fee increased on Feb. 15. Parent volunteers are needed to coach every team, and head coaches receive a 50 percent discount on the registration fee. The registration deadline is March 16. Space is limited in all divisions. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Hike with Basin Recreation

Join Basin Recreation for a free guided moonlight hike on Saturday, March 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hikers will meet at the Silver Star Café to hike Armstrong trail by 6:30pm. Bring a light or head lamp, snow boots and yak-trax, or snow shoes depending on conditions.

Dogs are welcome with a leash and a light.

There's no need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

Homeschool P.E.

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour physical education class for homeschoolers. This class engages 5-to-12-year olds in physical activity while also developing relationships with their peers. Homeschool P.E. is held every Friday from Feb. to May. For more details and to register go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Youth and Adult Karate

World Champion Sensei Nikki Ikeda will offer Shotokan karate classes for a variety of ages and skill levels at the PC MARC, with the next session beginning Feb. 26. Days, times and fees vary per class and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

Soccer coach wanted

The Park City High School girls soccer team is looking for a freshman/sophomore coach for the 2018-2019 season. Interested parties should contact Head Coach Micaela Carriel at mcarriel@pcschools.us

Lacrosse Coach Wanted

The Park City High School girls lacrosse team is looking for an assistant JV coach. The position is available immediately for the spring season and potentially beyond. This position is part time but requires attendance at practices in the evening approximately four days a week and games, which are sometimes on the weekend. For more information contact Simone Nixon at 801-554-2805.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic ski clinics in February for adults who are just learning to skate ski, to the intermediate skier.

Sessions began on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin parks and trails.

The cost is $50 for the four-week session or $15 for drop-ins each week. Each session is limited to 20 participants, and skis are not provided.

To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Winter Drop-In Sports

Park City MARC is hosting drop-in basketball, fustal, volleyball, and badminton every week through February and March. Go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for dates and times for each sport.

Park City Soccer Club Academies

PCSC is offering both girls- and boys-specific academy sessions for players between the ages of 6 and 10 years old. Led by professional coaches, the primary goals of PCSC Youth Academy are teaching the game of soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game, and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a 10-week Wednesday program, which begins Feb. 28, or an eight-week Friday session, beginning March 16. The Academy curriculum is designed to allow players to join at any time during a session and the Academy is scheduled, when possible, to complement spring Rec League soccer. Sessions will transition from the Basin Rec Fieldhouse to the outdoors as weather permits. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Academy Director Matt Terwillegar (boys) at mattpc94@gmail.com or Patty McAllister (girls) at pattymcallister92@gmail.com.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Games go to 15 and the winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.