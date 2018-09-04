Sports Briefs: hole-in-one report

Hole in one

Bruce Dennis shot a hole in one on Park City Golf Course's Hole 13 on Aug. 22. Dennis struck the 151-yard shot with a 7 iron. Keith Kearns, Jeff Aarthun and Tom Crosswhite were present.

Park City Soccer Club fall development program

Park City Soccer Club is offering girls- and boys-specific Futures Programs for players ages of 6 to 9. The programs, led by professional coaches, are focused on teaching soccer in a fun environment, facilitating a love for the game and promoting the development of basic skills. Players may sign up for either a 12-week Wednesday program, which begins Sept. 5, or an eight-week Friday session, beginning Oct. 5. Players can join at any time during a session and the program is scheduled, when possible, to complement fall rec league soccer, allowing players to do both. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or contact Youth Program Director Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.

Pre-comp swim team

The PC MARC is hosting a fall pre-comp swim team. This swim team offers smaller group sizes, more individualized instruction, and expert coaching. Classes are held Monday through Thursday until Sept. 27. Visitparkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Wilderness First Aid at PC MARC

A wilderness first aid/CPR and survival course will be offered at the PC MARC on Sept. 6. The class will offer basic survival skills taught by certified Emergency Care and Safety Institute instructors. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Running evaluations

Athletic Republic, a local training gym, is offering athletes in grades 8-12 one free 30-minute running mechanics evaluation until Sept. 20. The treadmill session includes video feedback and analysis from one of Athletic Republic's trainers. Sessions will be offered at 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each session is limited to two participants. To reserve a spot, call 435-729-7230.

Dry-land Training

Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Class starts Sept. 17. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Park City Sailing culminating events

Park City Sailing Club is celebrating its fall regatta and the Commodore's Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30. Boat charters are available and tickets to the Commodore's ball are included in regatta registration for skippers and crew members.

Registration is open now at sailpc.sportngin.com/register/form/633498698.