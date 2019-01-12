Sports briefs: Jan. 12

Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics. Skiers can choose between classic or skate skiing, and will learn new skills and improve on their fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment, water and snacks each day. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Willow Creek Park and Thursdays at Round Valley. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 5 and 7. The cost per session is $25. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation is conducting another Walk with Ease program, a four-week session that focuses on walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. The program is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. This program is intended as a resource for those going through rehab for an injury and to increase mobility while meeting walking buddies. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. The cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

TUNA Super Qualifier

From Jan. 17-19, Soldier Hollow will host more than 700 youth cross country skiers from all over the West ages 6 to 20 for the Junior Super Nationals Qualifier. Check-in and training starts on Thursday. Racing will begin with a skate sprint on Friday and will finish on Saturday with a classic mass start. Racing will start at 9 a.m. on both days.