Sports briefs: Jan. 19

Adult Nordic skate ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering two sessions of our adult Nordic Ski clinics to prepare skiers to skate ski the organization's trails. Each week skiers will learn new skills and ski progressively more difficult trails to improve fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment and water and snacks each day. Sessions take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon on various trails. First session started on Jan. 6, the second session runs Feb. 3 to 24. The cost per session is $50. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics. Skiers can choose between classic or skate skiing, and will learn new skills and improve on their fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment, water and snacks each day. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Willow Creek Park and Thursdays at Round Valley. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 5 and 7. The cost per session is $25. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation is conducting another Walk with Ease program, a four-week session that focuses on walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. The program is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. This program is intended as a resource for those going through rehab for an injury and to increase mobility while meeting walking buddies. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. The cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Silver Ski and Winter Sports Extravaganza

Basin Recreation's Silver Ski and Winter Sports Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Creek Park. The event will include classic and skate skiing, snowshoeing, or fat tire biking options. Staff will be offering instruction for skiers, as well as ski, bike, and snowshoe tours. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Register in advance to reserve Nordic ski equipment provided by White Pine Touring for $5. Storm Cycles will provide a limited number of fat tire bikes for patrons to demo during the event. For more information and to reserve equipment, visit basinrecreation.org.

Karate classes

Park City Recreation is hosting youth and adult karate classes at the PC MARC. Three-time world champion black belt karateka Nikki Ikeda will teach adults and children Shotokan Karate that is geared toward building discipline, self-esteem, respect and fitness. Classes are separated by ages; 4-6 years old (from 3:45-4:30 p.m.), 7-13 years old (from 4:45-5:45), and the adult classes for pupils aged 14 and up. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400. The next session starts on March 4.