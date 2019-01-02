| ParkRecord.com

January 2, 2019
TUNA Super Qualifier
From Jan. 17-19, Soldier Hollow will host more than 700 youth cross country skiers from all over the West, ages 6 to 20 for the Junior Super Nationals Qualifier. Check-in and training starts on Thursday. Racing will begin with a skate sprint on Friday and will finish on Saturday with a classic mass start. Racing will start at 9 a.m. on both days.
Skeleton Intercontinental Cup
The Utah Olympic Park will host International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation skeleton races on Jan. 18-19. The races are free and open to the public and will host some of the most competitive youth sliders in the world. Competitions are scheduled to start at noon, though the schedule may be subject to change.
Bouldering clinic
The PC MARC is hosting bouldering clinics each Tuesday, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. running through the winter. The clinics are free, with drop-ins encouraged. Climbing shoes are available for rent.
