Sports Briefs: Jan. 23

Lacrosse registration open

Park City Youth Lacrosse has opened registration for the 2019 spring season. To get information about the upcoming season and to register, go to parkcitylacrosse.org and click on "Youth Registration." The deadline to register is March 11.

Yoga at Beau Collective

The Beau Collective hosts an hour of free yoga on Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with instructor Lindsey Marshall. For more information call 435-729-9245.

Adult Nordic skate ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering adult Nordic Ski clinics to prepare skiers to skate ski the organization's trails. Each week, skiers will learn new skills and ski progressively more difficult trails to improve fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment and water and snacks each day. Outings take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon on various trails. The next session runs Feb. 3 to 24. The cost per session is $50. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation is conducting another Walk with Ease program, a four-week session that focuses on walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. The program is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. This program is intended as a resource for those going through rehab for an injury and to increase mobility while meeting walking buddies. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. The cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics. Skiers can choose between classic or skate skiing, and will learn new skills and improve on their fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment, water and snacks each day. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Willow Creek Park and Thursdays at Round Valley. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 5 and 7. The cost per session is $25. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Karate classes

Park City Recreation is hosting youth and adult karate classes at the PC MARC. Three-time world champion black belt karateka Nikki Ikeda will teach adults and children Shotokan Karate that is geared toward building discipline, self-esteem, respect and fitness. Classes are separated by ages; 4-6 years old (from 3:45-4:30 p.m.), 7-13 years old (from 4:45-5:45), and the adult classes for pupils aged 14 and up. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400. The next session starts on March 4.