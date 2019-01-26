| ParkRecord.com

Adult Volleyball League

The six vs. six Winter Coed Volleyball League at the PC MARC is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13 running from 6 to 10 p.m. at the MARC Gymnasium. The round robin league has a Feb. 6 registration deadline. Players ages 18 and up are welcome. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or contact 435-615-5400 to register.

Beginner Tennis and Super Drill

The PC MARC is hosting a four-week adult beginner clinic that on Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m. beginning Feb. 4. The tennis professionals at the MARC will teach the basics to build a better tennis game. PC Tennis is also hosting a SuperDrill Ball Machine clinic that begins Feb. 5 and will be held every Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, please visit parkcityrecreation.org or contact our front desk at 435-615-5400.

Lacrosse registration open

Park City Youth Lacrosse has opened registration for the 2019 spring season. To get information about the upcoming season and to register, go to parkcitylacrosse.org and click on "Youth Registration." The deadline to register is March 11.

Adult Nordic skate ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering adult Nordic Ski clinics to prepare skiers to skate ski the organization's trails. Each week, skiers will learn new skills and ski progressively more difficult trails to improve fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment and water and snacks each day. Outings take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon on various trails. The next session runs Feb. 3 to 24. The cost per session is $50. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.