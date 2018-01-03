Sports briefs, Jan. 3-Jan. 9, 2018

Youth & Adult Karate

The PC MARC is offering sessions of youth and adult karate from Jan. 8 to Feb. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. Adult sessions are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays and are for those 14 and over. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older and class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Intro to Bouldering

The PC MARC's Intro to Bouldering clinic teaches essential indoor bouldering skills. Classes will cover basics like hanging, weighting your feet and flowing movements. The class runs Jan. 9 to Jan. 30 on Tuesdays, 4:45-5:45 p.m. The cost is $35. Ages eight and up are welcome. For more information and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth Pickleball Clinic

The PC MARC will hold youth pickleball clinics on Mondays, 2-3 p.m from Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. The fee is $30, or $9 after scholarships. The clinics are available to 8th- to 12th-graders. Register by Jan. 4 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Teen Dodgeball Tournament

This month's Teen Jam Night (Jan. 5 at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse) will be a dodgeball tournament. Created for people 13 and older in mind, the event is $4 to enter, and will include dodgeball and access to other games following the tournament. The tournament is scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be available for purchase.

Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or drop-in the day of with a non-perishable food item.

For additional information, contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Homeschool P.E.

The next session of the PC MARC's weekly one-hour physical education class for home-schooled children will include tennis, bouldering and yoga. The program will run each Friday, 10-11 a.m. from Jan. 5 to 26. Homeschool P.E. is designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. The fee is $25 per session and is intended for kids ages 5 to 12. For more info and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski bus routes

Ski Utah has updated its application to include ski bus routes to resorts statewide. Ski bus fare is free for those with a season ticket to a Utah resort. To find routes and times, go to rideuta.com. To download the mobile Ski Utah application go to skiutah.com.

Fun over 50 Flamenco Dance Classes

Basin Recreation is offering learn-to-flamenco classes, geared toward dancers aged 50, at the Fieldhouse. Classes run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 11 on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. Register online at basinrecreation.org/recreation/fun-over-fifty/dance/.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Games go to 15 and winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Wellness Fair and Classes

Basin Recreation is offering free fitness classes and a wellness fair on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Fieldhouse from 8 to 11:30am. Basin Recreation will also offer 20 percent off all fitness memberships and punch passes sold during the event. You must be present to receive the discount – no call-ins will be allowed. For more information, contact Necia Emery at necia@basinrecreation.org or by calling 435-655-0999 ext. 17.

Little Foot Soccer at the Fieldhouse

In January, Basin Recreation will offer Little Foot Soccer for those in pre-school, kindergarten, and first and second grades.

Preschool and kindergarten will play four vs. four and first- and second-graders will play five vs. five. All games will be held at the Fieldhouse. Each session will consist of a 30-minute practicefollowed by a 30-minute game. Registration is available now. Sign up through http://www.basinrecreation.org. Contact Kelly Islib at 435-655-0999 ext. 18. with any questions.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely with reduced pain and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, Jan. 9 to Feb. 16, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.