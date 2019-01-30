Sports briefs: Jan. 30

Lacrosse registration open

Park City Youth Lacrosse has opened registration for the 2019 spring season. To get information about the upcoming season and to register, go to parkcitylacrosse.org and click on "Youth Registration." The deadline to register is March 11.

Adult Nordic skate ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering adult Nordic Ski clinics to prepare skiers to skate ski the organization's trails. Each week, skiers will learn new skills and ski progressively more difficult trails to improve fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment and water and snacks each day. Outings take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon on various trails. The next session runs Feb. 3 to 24. The cost per session is $50. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics

Basin Recreation is offering Fun Over Fifty Nordic ski clinics. Skiers can choose between classic or skate skiing, and will learn new skills and improve on their fitness and form. Skiers should bring their own equipment, water and snacks each day. Sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Willow Creek Park and Thursdays at Round Valley. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 5 and 7. The cost per session is $25. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.