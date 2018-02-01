Sports briefs, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

U.S. Ski Team Masters races

The 2018 JANS Cup Masters races will be held Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 on Payday run at Park City Mountain Resort. The three-day event will feature two Super G races on Friday, a slalom on Saturday and Giant Slalom on Sunday. Masters are 18 years and older and all are invited to race with a full- or short-term Masters membership. Awards parties will be held at Flanagan's on Main and Adolph's Restaurant Saturday and Sunday, with a memorial last run for Ken France to take place Friday at noon. For race or entry info. Contact Bill Skinner at 435-647-2633 or bskinner@ussa.org.

Adult Winter Volleyball League

The PC MARC will host a six-versus-six coed adult volleyball league on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. between Feb. 7 and April 11. Recreation and competitive divisions will be available. The team registration deadline is Feb. 3. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Ski with Basin Nordic Ski Program

Basin Recreation is offering Nordic ski clinics in February for adults who are just learning to skate ski, to the intermediate skier.

Sessions are Sundays beginning Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at various Basin parks and trails.

The cost is $50 for the four-week session or $15 for drop-ins each week. Each session is limited to 20 participants, and skis are not provided.

To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Park City High School Water Polo

The 2018 high school spring water polo season begins Feb. 12, and the Miners water polo team is looking for new recruits.

There will be a free week of play starting Feb. 12 for those who would like to try the sport. All abilities are welcome to try out and scholarships are available.

Practice is Monday through Friday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Park City Aquatic Center.

Registration is due by Feb. 20. Go to http://www.parkcitywaterpolo.com for details.

Homeschool P.E.

The next session of the PC MARC's weekly one-hour physical education class for homeschooled children is floor hockey, which runs from Feb. 2-23 on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homeschool P.E. is designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. The fee is $25 per session, and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

February Break Camp 2018

Basin Recreation's February Break Camp runs from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 23 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Starting at 9 a.m. and running to 4 p.m., the camp will serve as a place for kids on break. Campers will participate in games, arts and crafts, and swimming. Be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch, and snacks. The cost is $40 per day or $130 for all four days. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Valentine's Day Couples Yoga at Basin Recreation

A Valentine's Day edition of couples yoga at Basin Recreation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7–8 p.m. The cost is $5 for couples and singles are welcome for $10.

To register and for more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Walk with Ease at The Fieldhouse (feature February 21,24,28, and March 3)

Basin Recreation is offering an arthritis prevention walking program at the Fieldhouse from March 6 through April 22. Walk with Ease is focused on helping those with Arthritis or limited mobility, and avid walkers. The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the track at the Fieldhouse.

The cost is only $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card.

Silver Ski Nordic Extravaganza

Basin Recreation is hosting a morning of free Nordic Skiing. The event is open to all ranges of abilities, and instructors will be on trail to assist. The Silver Ski Nordic Extravaganza will be held at Willow Creek Park at the on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Demo skis will be available in limited supply for $5.

For more information, visit basinrecreation.org

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Games go to 15 and the winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Youth & Adult Karate

The PC MARC is offering sessions of youth and adult karate from Jan. 8 to Feb. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. Adult sessions are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays and are for those 14 and over. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older and class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Spring Youth Soccer League

Registration is open for Park City Recreation's Spring Youth Soccer League for kids ages 4 to 11. The league is held April 14 to June 2 on Saturdays and/or Wednesdays at the Park City Sports Complex. The early bird fee is $60 and includes a uniform. The fee increases on Feb. 15. Parent volunteers are needed to coach every team, and head coaches receive a 50 percent discount on the registration fee. The registration deadline is March 16. Space is limited in all divisions. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski bus routes

Ski Utah has updated its application to include ski bus routes to resorts statewide. Ski bus fare is free for those with a season ticket to a Utah resort. To find routes and times, go to rideuta.com. To download the mobile Ski Utah application go to skiutah.com.

Fieldhouse Adult Pickleball League

Players will play with a different partner each week while learning the rules of the game. Paddles, nets, and balls will be provided as needed.

The league runs on Sundays, Feb. 18 to April 29. The beginner/intermediate league runs from 12-1:30 p.m. and the intermediate/advanced league runs from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Fieldhouse gym. The cost is $40 per person.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely with reduced pain and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, Jan. 9 to Feb. 16, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.