Sports Briefs: Jan. 9

Karate classes

Park City Recreation is hosting youth and adult karate classes at the PC MARC. Three-time world champion black belt karateka Nikki Ikeda will teach adults and children Shotokan Karate that is geared toward building discipline, self-esteem, respect and fitness. Classes are separated by ages; 4-6 years old, 7-13 years old, and the adult classes for pupils aged 14 and up. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation is conducting another Walk with Ease program, a four-week session that focuses on walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. The program is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. This program is intended as a resource for those going through rehab for an injury and to increase mobility while meeting walking buddies. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. The cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers card. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

TUNA Super Qualifier

From Jan. 17-19, Soldier Hollow will host more than 700 youth cross country skiers from all over the West ages 6 to 20 for the Junior Super Nationals Qualifier. Check-in and training starts on Thursday. Racing will begin with a skate sprint on Friday and will finish on Saturday with a classic mass start. Racing will start at 9 a.m. on both days.

Summit Park Snowshoe Hike

Hike with Basin is exploring the trails on snowshoes this winter, including a hike at Summit Park on Friday, Jan 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The hike is approximately 4 miles long and considered moderate in difficulty. Hikers will meet at the Fieldhouse before being transported by Basin Rec to the trailhead. Hikers should bring a sack lunch or snacks and snowshoes and trekking poles. Due to the location of the hike, dogs are not permitted. The hike costs $10 per person. For more information and to register, visit basinrecreation.org.

Skeleton Intercontinental Cup

The Utah Olympic Park will host International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation skeleton races on Jan. 18-19. The races are free and open to the public and will host some of the most competitive youth sliders in the world. Competitions are scheduled to start at noon, though the schedule may be subject to change.

Silver Ski and Winter Sports Extravaganza

Basin Recreation's Silver Ski and Winter Sports Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Creek Park. The event will include classic and skate skiing, snowshoeing, or fat tire biking options. Staff will be offering instruction for skiers, as well as ski, bike, and snowshoe tours. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Register in advance to reserve Nordic ski equipment provided by White Pine Touring for $5. Storm Cycles will provide a limited number of fat tire bikes for patrons to demo during the event. For more information and to reserve equipment, visit basinrecreation.org.