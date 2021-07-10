Sports briefs July 10-13
Woodward Park City Bike Race Series
The second event of Woodward Park City’s summer race series will be held on Friday, July 16. The race is open to riders of all abilities aged 7 and up. Registration includes one lift ride to the race start, but racers can purchase a lift session to ride before or after the race. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Spikeball Hangouts
Park City Recreation will be holding its second spikeball hangout on Monday, July 26. Games will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at City Park. Players will play with a new partner every game and must be 16 or older. Registration costs $8 per hangout. To learn more and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.
Women’s beginner mountain bike rides
Park City Recreation will host a guided beginner mountain bike ride for women on Monday, July 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration costs $10. It is recommended that riders are familiar with single-track riding, braking and shifting. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org.
