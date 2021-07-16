Sports briefs July 17 – July 20





Rally for the Cure

The Park City Golf Club women’s nine-hole golf league is scheduled to hold its annual Rally for the Cure event on Tuesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park City Golf Club. The event will support local health and cancer charities. For more details, contact Park City Golf Club at 435-615-5800 or Chris Reynolds at 435-901-3900.

Adult kickball league

Park City’s adult kickball league returns on Aug. 11 and runs through Oct. 13. Co-ed teams will play at Park City Sports Complex on Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information and registration, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Spikeball Hangout

Park City Recreation will be holding its second spikeball hangout on Monday, July 26. Games will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at City Park. Players will play with a new partner every game and must be 16 or older. Registration costs $8 per hangout. To learn more and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.