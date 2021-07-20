Sports briefs July 21-July 23
PCHS girls soccer tryouts
Tryouts for Park City High School’s girls soccer will begin on Monday, July 26. Interested players should have a recent physical and be registered online at registermyathlete.com. Contact coach Tom Merchant at PCsoccercoach@gmail.com with any questions.
Adult kickball league
Park City’s adult kickball league returns in August at the Park City Sports Complex. Games will be played on Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Oct. 13. Both recreational and competitive divisions will be offered. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
7-on-7 adult soccer league
Park City Sports Complex will host an adult coed seven-on-seven soccer league on Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Park City Sports Complex. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Park City High mountain bikers excel at nationals
The Accel Cycling team, which included several Park City riders, took home the inaugural high school team national championship in the large team division.