Sports briefs July 28 – July 30





Summer in the City volleyball tournament

This year’s Summer in the City tournament will be held at City Park on Aug. 14. The tournament will be a men’s/women’s doubles tournament with the Novice-AA divisions playing on grass and open divisions on sand. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Cardboard boat race

The PC MARC will be hosting a cardboard boat race on Aug. 28. There will be a youth division for ages 5 to 15 as well as an adult division for those who are 16 and older. Registration is $40. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Adult kickball league

Park City’s adult kickball league returns in August at the Park City Sports Complex. Games will be played on Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Oct. 13. Both recreational and competitive divisions will be offered. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.