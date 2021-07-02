Sports briefs July 3-July 6
Park City Soccer Club summer developmental program
Registration is now open for Park City Soccer Club’s Summer Futures Program for kids between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. Players can sign up for a five-week program on either Mondays or Wednesdays starting July 12 or 14 at the North 40 fields behind Treasure Mountain Junior High. For more information, visit parkcitysoccer.org or contact Matt Terwillegar at mattpc94@gmail.com.
Adult swim stroke clinics
Park City recreation is hosting swim stroke clinics for those who are at least 16 years old. Participants will learn the basics of stroke development and finetune their technique. The clinics are held on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Youth and adult karate lessons
Youth and adult karate will begin on July 12 at the PC MARC. Sensei Nikki Ikeda, a black belt and three-time world champion, will teach Shotokan karate. Classes will be separated by ages. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
