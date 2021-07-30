Sports briefs July 31 – August 3
First Fridays at Woodward Park City
Woodward Park City will be hosting its next First Friday event on Friday, Aug. 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the summer. First Fridays feature live music from local artists, food and drink from local vendors and more. Woodward Park City’s lift-served mountain biking and indoor hub will be open. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Cardboard boat race
The PC MARC will be hosting a cardboard boat race on Aug. 28. There will be a youth division for ages 5 to 15 as well as an adult division for those who are 16 and older. Registration is $40. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Adult 7-on-7 soccer league
Park City Sports Complex will host an adult coed seven-on-seven soccer league on Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Rally for the Cure raises thousands for cancer research
The event raised nearly $9,400 to support local charities involved with cancer and cancer research