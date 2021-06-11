Sports briefs: June 12-15

Fourth of July Volleyball Tournament

Park City Recreation is hosting a Utah Outdoor Volleyball Association sanctioned volleyball tournament on July 4 at City Park. The tournament is a men’s/women’s doubles tournament. Novice-AA divisions will play on grass, while the open divisions will be played on sand. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

First Fridays at Woodward Park City

Woodward Park City is holding family-friendly community gatherings every first Friday of the month throughout the summer. First Fridays will feature music, food and local vendors, as well as mountain biking and indoor activities. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .

Fourth of July Fun Run

The 37th edition of the Park City 4th of July Fun Run will be held virtually from June 16 to noon on July 4. Every registrant will receive a custom buff. Participants can run the traditional route or run wherever they would like. The event benefits Park City Ski & Snowboard. For more information, visit parkcityss.org .

Basin Recreation Hike

Basin Recreation is hosting a naturalist hike at the RTS Trailhead at 2432 Olympic Parkway on Friday, June 18, at 9 a.m. Participants will be joined by certified Utah Master Naturalist Betsy Hochman and Paul Rogers, the director of the Western Aspen Alliance and faculty member at Utah State University Wildland Resources Department. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org .