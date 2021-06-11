Sports briefs: June 12-15
Fourth of July Volleyball Tournament
Park City Recreation is hosting a Utah Outdoor Volleyball Association sanctioned volleyball tournament on July 4 at City Park. The tournament is a men’s/women’s doubles tournament. Novice-AA divisions will play on grass, while the open divisions will be played on sand. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
First Fridays at Woodward Park City
Woodward Park City is holding family-friendly community gatherings every first Friday of the month throughout the summer. First Fridays will feature music, food and local vendors, as well as mountain biking and indoor activities. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Fourth of July Fun Run
The 37th edition of the Park City 4th of July Fun Run will be held virtually from June 16 to noon on July 4. Every registrant will receive a custom buff. Participants can run the traditional route or run wherever they would like. The event benefits Park City Ski & Snowboard. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Basin Recreation Hike
Basin Recreation is hosting a naturalist hike at the RTS Trailhead at 2432 Olympic Parkway on Friday, June 18, at 9 a.m. Participants will be joined by certified Utah Master Naturalist Betsy Hochman and Paul Rogers, the director of the Western Aspen Alliance and faculty member at Utah State University Wildland Resources Department. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Annual Triple Trail Challenge stays virtual for another year
The Triple Trail Challenge, the three-race trail running series that covers 78.6 miles in the Park City area over the course of three events, has begun, even if it’s still virtual.