Sports briefs: June 12

Baseball camps

The Park City High School baseball program is running two summer youth camps for players ages 8 to 14. One will run from June 17-19, the other from July 15-17. Camps are in session from 1-3 p.m. Campers will work on the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, pitching, catching and more. The last day of camp will be competitions and an activity on a slip and slide. Camps are held at the Park City High School baseball field and are run by PCHS head coach David Feasler and his coaching staff. To register for either camp, email david.feasler@gmail.com.

Adult Cornhole League

Basin Recreation is hosting a cornhole league on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 14 to July 26 at City Park. Cost is $30 per team or $15 as a free agent. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Community Fishing Event

On Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, Park City Recreation will host a community fishing day at the Deer Valley ponds. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Some equipment will be provided. For more information, call 435-615-5401.

Mountain bike camps

Summit Bike Club is hosting two camps for all developing riders to experience a wide range of terrain, educational talks and two races. The camps are hosted at houses at roughly 9,000 feet near Park City trails. The first camp will run from June 25-30, the second from Aug. 6-11. For more information go to summitbikeclub.org and select the “Camps” tab.

Ultimate Frisbee League

Basin Recreation is hosting an adult ultimate frisbee league this summer. Players meet each Tuesday from June 18-July 23 at Matt Knoop Park from 6-7:30 p.m. League sign-up is $30. For those looking for more practice, check out the nine-hole Trailside Park Disc Golf Course. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Soccer Camp

Registration for Park City Recreation’s 41st annual Soccer Camp is now open. The camp is coached by Randy Farris, who emphasizes a fun yet focused soccer camp meant to develop athletes’ skills at all levels. Half-day and full-day camp sessions begin June 17. Campers ages 7-15 are welcome. Registration is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5401.

Skate Series & Skate Jam

Park City Recreation is hosting a summer skate jam on Friday, June 21. The event will include music, skating and friendly competition. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The 2019 skate competition series also begins June 29. Registration for all seven divisions is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5401.