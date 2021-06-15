Sports briefs, June 16-18





Olympic Day at the UOP

On June 19, Utah Olympic Park will be hosting Olympic Day festivities. The event will feature laser biathlon, curling and National Abilities Center adaptive bike demos from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as the Toyota Athlete Meet & Greet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Olympic Day will end with a Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets to the show are required. For more information, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

Park City Recreation Spikeball Hangouts

Park City Recreation will be holding spikeball hangouts on June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30. Games will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Park. Players will play with a new partner every game and must be 16 or older. Registration costs $8 per hangout. To learn more and register, visit parkcityrecreation.org.

First Fridays at Woodward

Woodward Park City is hosting First Friday events every first Friday of the month throughout the summer, with the first one being held on July 2. First Fridays will have music, local food and drink and local vendors in a family-friendly environment. Woodward Park City’s lift-served mountain biking and indoor activities will be open. To learn more, visit woodwardparkcity.com.