Sports briefs, June 19-22
July 4 Volleyball Tournament
Park City Recreation will be running a tournament sanctioned by the Utah Outdoor Volleyball Association on July 4. There will be men’s and women’s double tournaments. Novice-AA divisions will be played on grass, while open divisions will be played on sand. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
July Movie in the Park
Basin Recreation and Park City Library will be hosting a Movie in the Park at the Park City Library field on July 9. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be shown at dusk. For more information, contact Sam Schwoebel at 435-649-1564, ext. 25 or sam@basinrecreation.org.
4th of July Fun Run
The 37th edition of the Park City 4th of July Fun Run will be held virtually from June 16 to noon on July 4. Every registrant will receive a custom buff. Participants can run the traditional route or run wherever they would like. The event benefits Park City Ski & Snowboard. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Former NHL player Jack Skille hangs up the skates to coach Park City youth
Skille will be the new director of player development for the Park City Ice Miners.