Sports briefs: June 19

Summer Solstice Hike

Basin Recreation is hosting a free community hike to welcome the summer on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hikers will meet at the Lost Prospector trailhead for a hike that is considered easy to moderate in difficulty. Dogs are welcome with a leash or e-collar. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Skate Series & Skate Jam

Park City Recreation is hosting a summer skate jam on Friday, June 21. The event will include music, skating and friendly competition. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The 2019 skate competition series also begins June 29. Registration for all 7-divisions is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5401.

StART of Summer Color Run

On June 22, Basin Recreation is planning to host a 5K fun run from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Willow Creek Park featuring powdered paint stations. A one mile run, a 100-yard dash (ages 4 and younger), and a diaper dash will follow. Cost is $15 per person or $45 per family. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Mountain bike camps

Summit Bike Club is hosting two camps for all developing riders to experience a wide range of terrain, educational talks and two races. The camps are hosted at houses at roughly 9,000 feet near Park City trails. The first camp will run from June 25-30, the second from Aug. 6-11. For more information go to summitbikeclub.org and select the “Camps” tab.

Baseball camps

The Park City High School baseball program is running a summer youth camp for players ages 8 to 14 from July 15-17. Camp is in session from 1-3 p.m. Campers will work on the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, pitching, catching and more. The last day of camp will be competitions and an activity on a slip and slide. Camp is held at the Park City High School baseball field and are run by PCHS head coach David Feasler and his coaching staff. To register for either camp, email david.feasler@gmail.com.

Water Polo Practice

Park City Water Polo is currently hosting practices at Ecker Aquatic Center. The practices are meant to provide activity as well as build water polo skills and are not mandatory. Monday, Wednesday and Friday practices go from 6:30-8 p.m. and run through July 24. Tuesday and Thursday practices go from 6:30-7:30 p.m. through July 25. Season passes to practice are $150. To register, go to parkcitywaterpolo.com.