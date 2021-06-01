Sports briefs, June 2-5
Mountain Bike Rides and Clinics
Basin Recreation’s Over the Hill mountain biking program is geared toward riders who are over the age of 50 but are still hoping to improve their skills while having fun with others their age. Rides are on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Aug. 26 and cost $10 per ride and $25 per clinic. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org.
National Trails Day
National Trails Day is Saturday, June 5, and Basin Recreation will be building a new hiking trail to celebrate from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Overland Trailhead. Tools and training will be provided. Learn more at basinrecreation.org.
Summer Cornhole League
Basin Recreation is holding an adult cornhole league throughout the summer at City Park on Fridays from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The league will run from June 11 through Aug. 6. The registration fee is $30 per team or $15 for a free agent. To learn more, visit basinrecreation.org.
