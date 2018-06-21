Sports briefs, June 20-22

Youth Soccer Regionals

Several Park City players on teams in the Utah Youth Soccer Association will compete in the USA Soccer's Far West Regional Championship in Honolulu this week. At least four players from the Park City Area have qualified, including Alivia Preston (Avalanche Soccer Club), Morgan Abraham (Impact Soccer Club), Ansell Aiken (Park City Soccer Club) Jordan Crockett (Celtic Football Club) and Mackenna Doilney (Utah Soccer Alliance). The finals will be on June 24, followed by the National Championship in Frisco, Texas, on July 28.

Termite Hockey Camp

Park City Ice Arena is hosting two Termite Hockey Camps this summer, running from June 18-22 and August 6-10. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-8 who can skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. Equipment is required for participation and rental equipment may be available for a $15 fee. Equipment must be fitted seven days before the first class. To register, visit parkcityice.org or call 435-615-5707.

Summer Skating and Hockey Academy

Park City Ice Arena is offering ice skating programs for beginners of all ages, focusing on how to master the basics of ice skating and providing a foundation for figure skating, hockey, and speed skating. The early summer session will consist of programs on June 18, 20, 25, and 27. All sessions will run on Mondays and Wednesdays: 5:30-6:15 p.m. For the mid and late summer sessions' dates, visit http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-ice-arena.

Recommended Stories For You

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the Pie-N-Beer Run is $30 for adults and $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Basic Skating Camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to August 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC BOXING CLUB

Park City Boxing Club, led by Olympic boxer Shane Heaps, is located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Private one-on-one sessions, as well as group classes, are available. For more information contact Heaps at (435) 647-6486.