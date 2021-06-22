Sports briefs June 23-25
Adult Swim Stroke Clinics
Park City Recreation will be holding Adult Swim Stroke Clinics on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Clinics will be $10 each and open to those who are 16 and older. To register or learn more, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Youth and Adult Karate Lessons
Starting on July 12th, the PC MARC will be hosting youth and adult karate lessons. Classes will be taught by sensei Nikki Ikeda, a black belt and three-time world champion. Classes will also be separated by age. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Park City Nine Hole Golf League
The Park City women’s nine-hole golf league plays every Tuesday from early May to late September with tee times in the early morning or late afternoon. Membership fees are $50 plus daily greens fees. For more information, visit parkcitygolfclub.org or call the pro shop at 435-615-5800.
