Sports briefs, June 23-26

Summer Skating and Hockey Academy

Park City Ice Arena is offering ice skating programs for beginners of all ages, focusing on how to master the basics of ice skating and providing a foundation for figure skating, hockey, and speed skating. The early summer session will consist of programs on June 25, and 27. All sessions will run on Mondays and Wednesdays: 5:30-6:15 p.m. For the mid and late summer sessions' dates, visit http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-ice-arena.

Fourth of July Run

Park City Ski and Snowboard Club is hosting its annual 5K Fun Run on July 4.

Runners can pre-register at Cole Sport on Park Ave. by July 3 or online at Runnercard.com. Prizes include t-shirts, age group awards and overall awards, plus a raffle. Runners, joggers and baby strollers are welcome, but dogs are not allowed. The out-and-back race starts near the base of Park City Mountain Resort at 8 a.m. For more details, call Cole Sport at 435-649-4806 or visit Colesport.com.

Termite Hockey Camp

Park City Ice Arena is hosting two Termite Hockey Camps this summer, running from June 18-22 and August 6-10. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-8 who can skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. Equipment is required for participation and rental equipment may be available for a $15 fee. Equipment must be fitted seven days before the first class. To register, visit parkcityice.org or call 435-615-5707.