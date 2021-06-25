Sports briefs, June 26-June 29

Girls soccer assistant coach needed

Park City High School’s girls soccer team is looking for an assistant coach for the fall season. If interested, please email Miners coach Tom Merchant at PCsoccercoach@gmail.com .

Adult swim stroke clinics

Park City Recreation is hosting swim stroke clinics for swimmers who are 16 and up on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Clinics are $10 each. Swimmers will learn the basics of stroke development and improve their technique. Register online or call 435-615-5401.

Movie in the Park

Basin Recreation’s Movie in the Park will be on Friday, July 9 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will be held at Park City Library Field. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown at dusk. For more information, contact Sam Schwoebel at (435) 649-1564, ext. 25 or sam@basinrecreation.org .

First Fridays at Woodward Park City

Woodward Park City will be hosting First Friday events the first Friday of every month from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the summer. First Fridays feature live music from local artists, food and drink from local vendors and more. Woodward Park City’s lift-served mountain biking and indoor hub will be open. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.