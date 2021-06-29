Sports briefs June 30-July 2
Naturalist Hike
Join Basin Recreation on Friday, July 9 for a hike guided by a certified Utah Master Naturalist and Open Space staff member. The hike will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Road to WOS in Summit Park. The cost is $10. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.
4th of July Fun Run
Park City Ski & Snowboard’s 4th of July Fun Run is back for its 37th edition. This year’s race will be a virtual 5K. Runners have the option of running the traditional 5K course or running their own route. Every participant will earn a custom buff. Participants have until noon on July 4th to run the race and record their time. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Movie in the Park
Basin Recreation’s Movie in the Park for the month of July will be held on Friday, July 9 from 8-10 p.m. The event is free and will be held at the Park City Library Field. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown at dusk. For more information, contact Sam Schwoebel at (435) 649-1564 ext. 25 or sam@basinrecreation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.