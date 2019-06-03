Sports briefs: June 5

Tiny Tri Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed for the seventh annual Park City Recreation Tiny Tri, a triathlon for children. The event is scheduled for June 8 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the PC MARC. Volunteers are needed on the routes, which are in Park Meadows. Interested persons may contact Karen Yocum for further information at 435-615-5413 or karen@parkcity.org.

Adult Cornhole League

Basin Recreation is hosting a cornhole league on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 14 to July 26 at City Park. Cost is $30 per team or $15 as a free agent. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Community Fishing Event

On Saturday, June 15 from 9 am to noon, Park City Recreation will host a community fishing day at the Deer Valley ponds. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Some equipment will be provided. For more information call 435-615-5401.

Soccer Camp

Registration for Park City Recreation’s 41st annual Soccer Camp is now open. The camp is coached by Randy Farris, who emphasizes a fun yet focused soccer camp meant to develop athletes’ skills at all levels. Half-day and full-day camp sessions begin June 17. Campers ages 7-15 welcome. Registration is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling (435)615-5401.

Pickleball Mixer League

Basin Recreation is hosting a Pickleball Mixer League. The league is designed for the 3.0-plus level pickleball player. Participants will play with a different partner each match and will play a minimum of two matches per day. The league meets June 2-July 7 on Sunday afternoons at Trailside Park. The cost is $30. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Water Polo Practice

Park City Water Polo is currently hosting practices at Ecker Aquatic Center. The practices, season passes for which go for $150, are meant to provide activity and build water polo skills and are not mandatory. Monday, Wednesday and Friday practices go from 6:30-8 p.m. and run through July 24. Tuesday and Thursday practices go from 6:30-7:30 p.m. through July 25. To register, go to parkcitywaterpolo.com.