Sports briefs, June 6-8

Summer Skating and Hockey Academy

Park City Ice Arena is offering ice skating programs for beginners of all ages, focusing on how to master the basics of ice skating and providing a foundation for figure skating, hockey, and speed skating. The early summer session will consist of programs on June 18, 20, 25, and 27. All sessions will run on Mondays and Wednesdays: 5:30-6:15 p.m. For the mid and late summer sessions' dates, visit http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-ice-arena.

Basic Skating Camp

Skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to August 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus.

The camp is $190, with a price increase to $210 on July 16. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

Termite Hockey Camp

Park City Ice Arena is hosting two Termite Hockey Camps this summer, running from June 18-22 and August 6-10. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-8 who can skate forward, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. Equipment is required for participation and rental equipment may be available for a $15 fee. Equipment must be fitted seven days before the first class. To register, visit parkcityice.org or call 435-615-5707.

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the Pie-N-Beer Run is $30 for adults and $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Swim Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable instructors to teach youth swim lessons and adult swim clinics. Applicants must be 16 or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. For more information contact Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999 x16.

PC BOXING CLUB

Park City Boxing Club, led by Olympic boxer Shane Heaps, is located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Private one-on-one sessions as well as group classes are available. For more information contact Heaps at (435) 647-6486.

SWIM LESSONS

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

Assistant basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position.

Call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com for information. This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

SILVER MOUNTAIN SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com