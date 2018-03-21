Sports briefs, March 21-23

PC Recreation

Summer Registration

Registration for summer programs opens at 6 a.m. on April 1. This summer's programming includes skateboarding, tennis, swimming, archery, day camps and much more. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to view the 2018 Play Magazine to plan for the summer. Call for 435-615-5401 for any questions.

Hike with Basin Recreation

Join Basin Recreation for a free guided moonlight hike on Saturday, March 31, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hikers will meet at the Silver Star Café to hike Armstrong trail. Bring a light or head lamp, snow boots and Yaktrax, or snow shoes depending on conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Dogs are welcome with a leash and a light.

There's no need to register in advance. Email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org for more information about upcoming hikes and adventures with Basin Recreation.

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.

Drop-In Bouldering at PC MARC

Learn the necessary skills of indoor bouldering every Tuesday in March from 4:45-5:45 p.m. at the PC MARC. This drop-in class teaches climbers to incorporate the flexibility of yoga and the strategy of chess. Drop-ins cost $3 for youth aged 8 to 17 and $10 for ages 18 and up. Climbing shoes are available to borrow. For more information call 435-615-5401 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Winter Drop-In Sports

Park City MARC is hosting drop-in basketball, fustal, volleyball, and badminton every week through March. Go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for dates and times for each sport.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Games go to 15 and the winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation