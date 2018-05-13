Sports briefs, May 12-15

Summer Performance Training at PC MARC

Summer Performance Training at PC Recreation is meant to sculpt and strengthen participants' bodies. Jillian Vogtil, a two-time Olympian, U.S. Ski team athlete and fitness coach, will lead the course, which starts on May 22. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Hole in one

Steve F. Phillips shot Park City Municipal Golf Course's first hole-in-one of the season last Saturday when drained a 135-yard shot on hole 13. It was witnessed by Curt Graf, Bill Kranstover and Randy Barton.

Assistant girls basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position.

Please call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com.

This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com

Archery Classes at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.