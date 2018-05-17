Sports briefs, May 16-18

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

girls basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position.

Please call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com.

This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

Summer Performance Training at PC MARC

Summer Performance Training at PC Recreation is meant to sculpt and strengthen participants' bodies. Jillian Vogtil, a two-time Olympian, U.S. Ski team athlete and fitness coach, will lead the course, which starts on May 22. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com

Archery Classes at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.