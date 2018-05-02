Sports briefs, May 2-4

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION COURSE

Silver Mountain Sports Club is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard certification course open to anyone over the age of 15. Participants must pass a pre-course swimming skills evaluation and are required to complete online coursework before classes start. Classes will be held at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector starting May 5. For specific dates and times check Silvermountainspa.com. The certification costs $185. To sign up contact 435-649-6670 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com

Park City Soccer informational meeting

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in learning more about competitive club soccer at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, in the Park Room at Trailside Park. Beginning May 21, Park City Soccer Club will host player placements for girls and boys aged 7–18 for the 2018-19 season. For season lengths and more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or call Coaching Director Eli Ulvi at 907-748-5075.

Hole in One

Gary Thurgood shot Soldier Hollow Golf Course's second hole-in-one of the season on April 27. Witnessed by Bill Noland, Russ Hurley and Monroe Gibson, Thurgood sank the 162-yard shot with a five iron on Gold Course, the Soldier Hollow's fifth hole.

Lunchtime Learning at the MARC

The PC MARC will host its monthly Lunchtime Learning session on Wednesday, May 9, at noon. This month's topic covers reaching peak vitality and energy, hosted by health coach Erin Kay. The session will discuss how to fuel the body and mind. For details call 435-615-5401 or go online to parkcityrecreation.org.

Archery Classes at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.

U.S. Masters Swimming Workout

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse has added U.S. Masters Practices to its programming on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12-1 p.m. for swimmers and future swimmers age 18 and up. A coach will prepare workouts and provide feedback and instruction. The class is geared toward a broad range of skill levels, from those seeking to stay fit to competitive training. "Don't let your perceived ability, or lack thereof, hold you back," a press release stated. Email questions to Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Spring Youth Baseball Clinics

This three-day baseball and softball clinic will focus on instruction from the head coaches of the Park City High School baseball and softball teams and their staff and players. The clinic will focus on skills, drills and fun. Sign up for one clinic or sign up for all three. The clinics are appropriate for boys and girls ages 7-10. Clinics will be on Saturday, May 6. Check Basin Recreation's website for ages and times at http://www.basinrecreation.org.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.