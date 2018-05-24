Sports briefs, May 23-25

National Trails Day

Basin Recreation is holding a day of volunteer trail work on Saturday, June 2 to celebrate National Trails Day. Interested parties should meet at the RTS trailhead at 8:30 a.m. Coffee, orange juice and snacks will be provided. The organization recommends bringing work gloves, boots, work pants, eye protection, sunscreen and water. Tools will be provided. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Women's Mountain Biking classes

Park City Recreation will host a small group of ladies to learn mountain bike riding techniques and give tips to increase mountain biking confidence and ability. Beginner and intermediate classes are available. Classes start in June, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

PARK CITY SOCCER CLUB HOSTS PLAYER PLACEMENTS

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting player placement sessions (formerly known as tryouts) for girls and boys interested in playing competitive club soccer during the 2018-19 program year. PCSC offers teams for players 7–18 years old. The program year runs June through May, with league play scheduled throughout the fall and spring months. High school-age athletes play an abbreviated annual schedule. Placements will be held until June 1 at Trailside Park. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. For more information and a detailed tryout schedule based on age group, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or call Coaching Director, Eli Ulvi, at 907-748-5075.

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the Pie-N-Beer Run is $30 for adults or $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Free Swim Lesson Assessment Day at the Fieldhouse

Basin Recreation is hosting free swim lesson evaluations — a way of confirming proper swim lesson group placement — on Thursday, May 24, 4–6 p.m. in the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse pool. No evaluation is necessary for entry-level classes such as Guppy Swim School or Red Group. All other children should be evaluated for class placement if not previously enrolled in our classes. Attendees should bring their child's achievement cards from his or her last session of lessons to help instructors decide which class he or she belongs in. Level descriptions can be found at basinrecreation.org

Swim Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable instructors to teach youth swim lessons and adult swim clinics. Applicants must be 16 or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. For more information contact Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999 x16.

PC BOXING CLUB

Park City Boxing Club, lead by Olympic Boxer Shane Heaps, is located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Private one-on-one sessions as well as group classes are available. For more information contact Heaps at (435) 647-6486.

SWIM LESSONS

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

Assistant girls basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position.

Call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com for information.

This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com

Archery Classes at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.