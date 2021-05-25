Sports briefs, May 26-28





Woodward Park City resumes mountain biking lift service

Woodward Park City will resume its lift operations for mountain biking starting on Friday, May 28. Woodward Park City offers three new progression zones this year to help riders improve their technique and style. Woodward Park City is now up to nine different lift-accessed zones this year. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.

Basin Recreation adult cornhole league

Basin Recreation is offering a cornhole league for adults on Fridays running from June 11 through Aug. 6. Games will be held at City Park. The cost to sign up is $30 per team or $15 as a free agent. To register, visit basinrecreation.org.

StART of Summer Color Run

Basin Recreation is kicking off the summer with a 5k fun run with powdered paint stations on Saturday, June 12 at Willow Creek Park. The race starts at 9 a.m., and there will be a one-mile race and 100-yard dash for the kids afterward. Registration costs $15 per person or $45 per family. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.