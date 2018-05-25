| ParkRecord.com

PARK CITY SOCCER CLUB HOSTS PLACEMENTS

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting player placement sessions (formerly known as tryouts) for girls and boys interested in playing competitive club soccer during the 2018-19 program year. PCSC offers teams for players 7–18 years old. The program year runs June through May, with league play scheduled throughout the fall and spring months. High school-age athletes play an abbreviated annual schedule. Placements will be held May 21 to June 1 at Trailside Park. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. For more information and a detailed tryout schedule based on age group, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or call Coaching Director Eli Ulvi at 907-748-5075.

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the Pie-N-Beer Run is $30 for adults and $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Wilderness First Aid at PC MARC

A Wilderness First Aid/CPR and Survival course will be offered at PC MARC on May 21 and 22. The courses will teach basic survival skills from certified Emergency Care and Safety Institute instructors. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Swim Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable instructors to teach youth swim lessons and adult swim clinics. Applicants must be 16 or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. For more information contact Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999 x16.

PC BOXING CLUB

Park City Boxing Club, lead by Olympic boxer Shane Heaps, is located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Private one-on-one sessions as well as group classes are available. For more information contact Heaps at (435) 647-6486.

SWIM LESSONS

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

Assistant basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position.

Call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com for information.

This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.