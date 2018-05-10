Sports briefs, May 9-15

Miners chase state championship tournaments

The Park City Miners varsity teams are finishing the spring season, with several progressing into the state championship tournaments soon. Park City baseball, ranked second in Region 11, will play Ridgeline High School, third in Region 12, at Dixie High School on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the first round of the Class 4A state championship playoffs. The Miners girls golf team will travel to St. George on May 16-17 to play in the Class 4A state championship tournament at Sunbrook golf course. In softball, the Miners are still battling for a spot for the Region 11 fourth seed, with Ogden leading by two region wins. Track and field will compete in the Class 4A state championship meet at Brigham Young University on May 17-19.

JIU JITSU Classes

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

Park City Soccer informational meeting

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in learning more about competitive club soccer at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, in the Park Room at Trailside Park. Beginning May 21, Park City Soccer Club will host player placements for girls and boys aged 7–18 for the 2018-19 season. For season lengths and more information, visit http://www.parkcitysoccer.org or call Coaching Director Eli Ulvi at 907-748-5075.

Recommended Stories For You

SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com

Lunchtime Learning at the MARC

The PC MARC will host its monthly Lunchtime Learning session on Wednesday, May 9, at noon. This month's topic covers reaching peak vitality and energy, hosted by health coach Erin Kay. The session will discuss how to fuel the body and mind. For details call 435-615-5401 or go online to parkcityrecreation.org.

Archery Classes at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 435-615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.