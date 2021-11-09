Sports briefs November 10 – November 12





Thanksgiving fitness classes

Basin Recreation will host workout classes on Thanksgiving Day. There will be Turkey Yoga and Turkey Spin from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Turkey Burn from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Turkey Dance from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and costs $10. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Run-A-Muk fall clean-up

Basin Recreation will be cleaning up the Run-A-Muk Off Leash Dog Area on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags, buckets and shovels will be provided. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org .

Tae Kwon Do-Hapkido Fitness Program

Basin Recreation’s hybrid Korean martial arts class will teach participants practical self-defense on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program lasts from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19, and the classes build up each week. All levels are welcome, and registration costs $50. To learn more or register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.