Sports briefs November 27 – November 30
Woodward Park City Play Forever Friday
Woodward Park City will be hosting its Play Forever Friday event for the month of December on Dec. 10. All-access tickets will be sold at a discounted price. $10 of each ticket will be donated back to the Park City Community Fund. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Tae Kwon Do-Hapkido Fitness Program
Basin Recreation’s hybrid Korean martial arts class will teach participants practical self-defense on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program lasts through Dec. 19, and the classes build up each week. All levels are welcome, and registration costs $50. To learn more or register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.
Holiday HIIT program
Basin Recreation’s Holiday HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) fitness program starts on Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 21. The program meets every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 12:45 p.m. at The Fieldhouse. Registration costs $60. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.
