Sports briefs November 6 – November 9





Yoga for teen athletes

The PC MARC will hold yoga classes for teens on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The class will be taught by teenage certified instructor Sienna Stark. There is a $3 youth drop-in fee, which is included in the youth facility pass.

Thanksgiving fitness classes

Basin Recreation will host workout classes on Thanksgiving Day. There will be Turkey Yoga and Turkey Spin from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Turkey Burn from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Turkey Dance from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and costs $10. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Run-A-Muk fall clean-up

Basin Recreation will be cleaning up the Run-A-Muk Off Leash Dog Area on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags, buckets and shovels will be provided. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org .