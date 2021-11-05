Sports briefs November 6 – November 9
Yoga for teen athletes
The PC MARC will hold yoga classes for teens on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The class will be taught by teenage certified instructor Sienna Stark. There is a $3 youth drop-in fee, which is included in the youth facility pass.
Thanksgiving fitness classes
Basin Recreation will host workout classes on Thanksgiving Day. There will be Turkey Yoga and Turkey Spin from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Turkey Burn from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Turkey Dance from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and costs $10. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.
Run-A-Muk fall clean-up
Basin Recreation will be cleaning up the Run-A-Muk Off Leash Dog Area on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags, buckets and shovels will be provided. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.