Sports Briefs: Oct. 10
October 9, 2018
Pre- and postpartum yoga
The PC MARC offers a pre- and postpartum yoga workshop designed for new and expecting moms. Classes run every Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20. The workshop costs $55 for the fall session or drop-ins are available for $15 per class. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5400 for more information.
Fall break camp
Basin Recreation is offering a two-day camp at The Fieldhouse. Campers will enjoy games, sports, arts and crafts, and swimming at the Ecker Hill Pool. Camp is open to kids ages 6-12. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 18 and 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.
Fall break soccer camp
Basin Recreation is offering a Fall Break soccer camp for boys and girls ages 6-14. Thursday and Friday, October 18 and 19, 9 to 11 a.m. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.
Fall break basketball camp
Join Basin Recreation and Jumpstart Academy for a Fall Break basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-14. Thursday and Friday, October 18 and 19, 4 to 6 p.m. Learn more and sign up at basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow seeks volunteers
Soldier Hollow and USA Nordic are seeking volunteers to help run the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup, coming to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway from Feb. 14 to 17, 2019. The event is spread over four days of competitions and will include approximately 28 nations and 180 athletes. Volunteer positions include: race headquarters and competition office staff; course marshal; medical team; range crew; start/finish control officers; stadium staff; car drivers; welcoming/parking credential officials. Visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org for more information or contact event volunteer coordinator Jennifer McCulloch at jmcculloch@uolf.org or 435-658-9120.
Dry-land training
Two-time Olympian, former U.S. Ski Team athlete and fitness coach Jilian Vogtli will host a six-week program at the PC MARC to help winter athletes train, strengthen and sculpt their bodies for the upcoming season. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.
Park City Ski and Snowboard meeting
The Park City Ski and Snowboard club will host a season kick-off meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. All interested adults are welcome, including current, future or past parents and any other interested Park City community members are encouraged to attend. The club asks that children not attend.
